This is when series 2 of Gentleman Jack will begin on BBC One

To mark the news, the BBC has released the first full-length trailer for series two, alongside new images of Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Lydia Leonard in character as Anne Lister, Ann Walker and Mariana Lawton.

Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

Series two will again use the real-life diaries of Anne Lister - part of which were written in code - as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals.

Mariana Lawton (Lydia Leonard), Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle). Picture: BBC

Also returning to Shibden Hall for Gentleman Jack series two are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. They are joined by many returning cast including Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland), Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker), Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden), and George Costigan (James Holt).

Joanna Scanlan joins Gentleman Jack as guest cast for series two, playing Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

Gentleman Jack series two (8x60’) was written by Sally Wainwright. Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright and Suranne Jones; Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, and Ben Irving for the BBC. The new series will be directed by Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien, produced by Lookout Point for the BBC, and co-produced with HBO. Phil Collinson is series producer, with Stella Merz as producer. Lookout Point is a BBC Studios company. The series was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, and Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama.