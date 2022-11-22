Tickets for Avatar: The Way Of Water on sale now at Vue Halifax

Made to be seen on the big screen, Avatar: The Way of Water will also be featured in remarkable 3D to once again capture the imagination of audiences excited to revisit this sci-fi spectacular in comfort with Vue’s luxury leather seating

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the follow-up to the 2009 award-winning epic which still to this day reigns as the highest box office grossing movie of all time.

It will take us to new heights and dizzying depths as we get to visit the alien world of Pandora once again when it’s released on Friday December 16.

Set more than 10 years since the events of the first film, cinema-goers will revisit the Sully family and the perils they face together to keep each other safe across the beautiful biomes of this alien world.

A paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “Back in 2009, the first Avatar became one of the most memorable big screen moments for many, so we’re hugely excited to see what amazing visuals and fantastic story that director James Cameron is bringing back for Avatar: The Way of Water.

“This is a hugely anticipated release and we’re very excited to be able to welcome families and film fans to enjoy Avatar: The Way of Water at Vue.”

The film sees the return to the Avatar world of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver and is, again, written and directed by James Cameron.

Cameron's plan has been for the sequel to kickstart a run of movies every other year until Avatar 5 in December 2028. However, he's revealed, there is a plan to end it with Avatar 3.

"The market could be telling us we're done in three months, or we might be semi-done if it is not profitable,” he said.