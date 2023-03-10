Released just in time for the Easter school holidays, The Super Mario Bros Movie follows legendary plumber Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt), who discovers an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi, leading to the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom.

There, Mario finds princesses, platforms and peril in the King of the Koopas, Bowser (voiced by Jack Black).

Based on the worlds of Nintendo and with more than 30 years of games to draw influence from, The Super Mario Bros Movie is packed with some of the series’ most beloved characters, including Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong (voiced by Seth Rogen).

Mario’s adventure is set to be a colourful clash of comedy and adventure, perfect for all ages, and eagerly anticipated by families, film fans and gamers alike.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: "As one of the most recognisable video game heroes, we’re hugely excited to see Mario take a leap onto the big screen for his animated feature film debut.

“Perfect viewing to power up your Easter holiday, we expect The Super Mario Bros Movie to be a hugely popular family film this year, so we urge fans to ensure they get tickets as soon as they can.”

Tickets for The Super Mario Bros Movie are on sale now and are available online from £4.99 at selected venues (including Halifax) at www.myvue.com