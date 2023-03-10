Tickets go on sale for Halifax Vue’s screening of Coldplay's live Argentina gig

Cinema tickets are now on sale for Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate

The concert film will be shown in 2,000 cinemas across the country, including Halifax, on Wednesday April 19 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing.

Filmed during the band’s sold out, 10-night run at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium at the end of last year, Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate – is the definitive director’s cut of October’s worldwide live broadcast of the show,.

It features remixed sound and stunning visuals, captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360-degree filming techniques, by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

The concert sees the band perform classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars and My Universe in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

It also features guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., and Jin of BTS, who performs alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut.

The film includes a host of footage that was not shown during the live broadcast when it screened in a record-breaking 81 countries.

The cinema presentation will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band. In addition to standard cinema formatting, Coldplay- Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will be released in CJ 4D Plex's premium film formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DXScreen. ScreenX – for an immersive experience that puts audiences in the front row with a 270-degree field of view and exclusive imagery while 4DX provides synchronized seats and atmospheric effects timed to Coldplay's music. 4DXScreen is a combination of both formats. The live event is supported by DHL, with whom the band have partnered to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.