It’s lights, camera, action once again in Calderdale as a road in Todmorden is set to be closed at the end of this month to allow for TV filming.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A message shared by Todmorden Sports Centre reads: “Calderdale is one again being used as a filming location for a new drama.

"Unfortunately this will mean a one day road closure of Ewood Lane on Monday, October 30.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todmorden road set to be closed to film scenes for a new drama later this month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The production company will be filming outside Todmorden High School from 7am.

“Access to our top car park will be available via Sigget Ln/Doghouse Ln although we do suggest parking on Burnley Road and walking through the park to the centre.

“Sorry for any inconvenience.”

It is unknown what the filming is for but TV crews have been in Calderdale already this month.