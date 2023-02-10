Calderdale Council says people have been flocking to the borough to visit the places they have seen on screen during the Sally Wainwright drama which has been gripping the nation.

And Shibden Hall has seen visitor numbers treble since the screening of Gentleman Jack, the Anne Lister-inspired show also created by Sally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, the Council launched a new Film Calderdale website to showcase filming locations and services to production teams, and a locations database where residents can offer their properties to appear on screen.

Sgt Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley

Now the council is working on a new Movie Map to promote filming locations to tourists, as well as a new database where people can offer their facilities to support productions - from catering, cleaning and accommodation, to construction and equipment hire.

Both are expected to launch by April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “Calderdale is having a moment, with the sheer amount of filming happening here.

"We’ve gone from five productions being filmed in 2016 to a massive 27 in 2022.

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley

"The impact is incredible and is supporting our priority for thriving towns and places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People across the country and the world are talking about Calderdale and coming to see our beautiful landscape and heritage, our cobbled streets and quirky independent businesses and events.

“Tourism is worth around £400 million to our local economy and our teams are working harder than ever to make filming happen and capitalise on the effects.”

Actor James Norton told the council at the Happy Valley series three première in December: “We love filming here, the people have been incredibly welcoming and are so supportive.”

And Ian Findlay, Assistant Location Manager for Full Monty 2, said: “I worked on The Gallows Pole and chose to come back to Calderdale for Full Monty 2 because it’s a wonderful place to film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad