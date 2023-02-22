TV crews visit Calderdale village to film scenes for new ITV show Passenger
TV crews have been spotted in a Calderdale village filming scenes for an upcoming ITV show.
Cornholme, near Todmorden, was sprinkled with fake snow for the scenes earlier this week and Burnley Road was closed for a short time to allow for filming.
The filming was for ITV's new comedy horror, Passenger.
The six-part series for ITVX is written by Andrew Buchan, actor who has starred in ITV drama Broadchurch and BBC’s Better.
Passenger will take place in the small Northern village of Chadder Vale, a close-knit community sent spinning on its axis following a series of strange, unnatural crimes.
Creator, Andrew said: “I feel very lucky and very flattered they’ve gone with these scripts and I’m going to work my backside off to make them the best they can be. I’ve always loved shows where the known collides with the unknown … where you see communities faced with something horrifying and inexplicable, where, as a viewer, you’ve nothing in your kit-bag to explain it.”