As reported by the Courier, the actress turned to The Yorkshire Soap Company to help thank the Happy Valley team at the end of filming the incredibly popular drama.

They created a special Happy Valley candle with the phrase “The Happy Valley Trilogy” 2014-2022 on the front, along with a special candle pot which says “I’m the best copper that ever lived but code 11...job done” as a quote from Sarah’s character Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Now the shop – which was founded in Hebden Bridge has shops in the town as well as Halifax – has had the go ahead to sell it to the public.

Actress Sarah Lancashire stars at police sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley

It will be available to pre-order from their website from 5pm today (Wednesday).

The Yorkshire Soap Company have said all profits will go to a charity chosen by Sarah Lancashire and Sally Wainwright – Overgate Hospice.

“Following our previous post we have had a huge demand for the Happy Valley candle,” they said.

"Sarah Lancashire and the team have suggested we produce a limited release batch for the benefit of a Happy Valley-based charity.

The Happy Valley candle

"All profits from the sale of this candle will go directly to Sarah Lancashire and Sally Wainwright’s chosen charity, Overgate Hospice.

"Available exclusively through our website from 5pm today!”

To find out more and to order the candle, visit https://yorkshiresoap.co.uk/