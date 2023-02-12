Marvel’s much-anticipated Secret Invasion is set to hit our screens soon – but do you remember when it was being filmed in Halifax?

The town was abuzz as around 260 members of cast and extras, plus 200 members of crew, descended on the town to make the show in January last year.

Among the actors spotted was Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson.

He was seen arriving and leaving The Piece Hall on several occasions as he filmed his scenes there, and one day even popped into nearby Pride and Provenance for lunch.

And there were plenty other stars to see too. Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was spotted filming a scene outside The Piece Hall with fellow castmate Kingsley Ben-Adir, who has starred in a host of productions including Peaky Blinders.

Ben Mendelsohn, from Star Wars, was also spotted several times, along with Cobie Smulders from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and How I Met Your Mother.

The Piece Hall was shut for a week while crews filmed there, and there were also cameras spotted at Dean Clough and on one of the back streets near Bull Green.

The location manager for the production, Emma Jane Richards, has since revealed how the series came to be filmed in Halifax, saying they needed a square for their show - and The Piece Hall fitted the bill perfectly.

Once here, the team found other ideal locations in Halifax to shoot more scenes from chatting to locals.

"I wouldn't have found Dean Clough if it hadn't been for a conversation with a local," she said.

"I wouldn't have found some of the streets at the back of Halifax that Calderdale Council closed for us if I hadn't had chats with some local people.

"The thing about Halifax and Calderdale is there's been such a spirit of welcome."

Secret Invasion is thought to be coming to Disney Plus this spring.

