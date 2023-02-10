Video: Kieran Hodgson's hilarious Happy Valley character impressions that James Norton has branded 'genius'
A side-splitting video of a comedian’s Happy Valley character impressions is going viral on social media.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
James Norton, who played Tommy Lee Royce in Sally Wainwright’s hit drama, has branded the footage “genius”.
The video was created by comedian Kieran Hodgson and features his impressions of all the main characters.
It was uploaded yesterday and has already been shared more than 4,500 times and had more than 24,500 likes on Twitter.
Kieran has his own YouTube channel where he does impressions of other TV characters, including Bridgerton and The Crown.