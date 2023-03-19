Rhys Connah, who played Ryan Cawood in the massively-popular drama created by Sally Wainwright, was in the town to open Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s new charity shop on Valley Road.

Hundreds of fans turned out in their droves to see the smiley actor and take a look at the new store.

Cutting the ribbon, Rhys thanked people for coming.

"I’m absolutely honoured to be opening this shop. I know all the good work it (the hospice) does for this community and everywhere.”

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice said: “Hundreds of Happy Valley fans and Forget Me Not supporters gathered to celebrate the opening of our 14th shop, which is also our second in Hebden Bridge - with the first, also on Valley Road, turning into our first ever dedicated children’s shop.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us - and for everyone who has already picked up a bargain in store!”

Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, gripped audiences at the start of this year with its third and final series, created by Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright.

Gareth Pierce, Director of Income Generation for the hospice, said: “"Our supporters, volunteers and staff together do an amazing job raising the money we need for our vital services supporting children with life shortening conditions and their families.

"Only six per cent of our funding comes from the Government so we have to raise over £4 million a year through our charity shops and community activities.”

To find out more about Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, visit www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk .