Baby Reindeer is one of the most talked about TV shows of the year so far, with the Netflix blockbuster capturing people’s imaginations around the world.

Now, Piers Morgan has tracked down the real-life Martha, depicted as a deranged stalker in the series which follows a Richard Gadd as he tells his story of showbiz excess and torture.

Watch in this video as the questions come thick and fast for Fiona, with Piers at one point inviting her to look down the barrel of the camera and speak directly to the public.