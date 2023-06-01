Viewers react to first episode of The Gallows Pole - All episodes of BBC drama on Cragg Vale Coiners available now

The Gallows Pole, based on a novel of the same name by Ben Myers, began airing last night.

Many viewers have taken to social media to share their views.

Scott Fletcher said: “I thought it was brilliant. I really got immersed in the scenery and the history.”

Bethsheba (YUSRA WARSAMA), Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS), William Hartley (THOMAS TURGOOSE), David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA), Isaac Hartley (SAMUEL EDWARD COOK), Gwen Hartley (CHARLOTTE OCKELON),in Barb's pub. Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Toni Lansdale shared: “My opinion, I thought it was good. Was trying to show who the characters are and why they did what they did. For me another great Shane Meadows series. I’ve cheated and watched all 3. Awesome absolutely awesome. Hope there’s more to come”

“Loved it. Great soundtrack too, loved seeing our local actors doing brilliantly too,” said Scott Archer-Patient.

Tim Hoggarth said: “I actually really enjoyed it. It gets better towards the end of episode 2 and episode 3 is brilliant. I'm just annoyed they've only put 3 episodes on iPlayer...I want to watch them all now!”

Damian Damon Doherty shared: “I really enjoyed it so far. Unfortunately people who haven't watched anything by Shane Meadows were expecting Larkrise to Candleford but were shocked to find they'd got 1700's Shameless.”

However not all viewers were impressed by the first episode.

Brian Thomas said: “I was looking forward to it but was not impressed I hope that it improves during the next two episodes.”

"Yeah it was a bit Meh for me. I'll keep watching the other episodes though and hopefully it'll kick into gear,” said Ross Michael Jenkin Haymonds.

Wendy Payne said: “Bad language ruined it for me but I’ll watch it to the end.”

Maureen Cooper shared: “Very disappointing and the bad language was OTT.”

"Poor filming, very dark in parts, to much bad language, didn't know they new the F word them days, very disappointed not good viewing.” said Joyce Gothard.