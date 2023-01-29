Viewers react to nail-biting penultimate episode of Happy Valley as popular BBC drama ends next week

*Spoilers for Happy Valley episode 5*

It was another tense 60 minutes of television for Happy Valley fans.

A few of the key things that happened included police discovering the body of Joanna Hepworth, Catherine Cawood and the rest of her family going into hiding and Tommy Lee Royce contacted son Ryan in the hopes of getting him to agree to his plan of moving to Spain together.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

This is what viewers had to say about the latest episode.

Val Fryett said: “That hour went too quick!”

Elise Mercer tweeted: “No I’m sorry but Happy Valley is by far the best thing on tv in yearrrsssss”

“My heart broke for Ryan when Anne tore into him” said Amanda McCallion

Erasmo agreed and said: “The scene between Anne and Ryan is as good as drama writing gets.”

Chloe Mcluckie tweeted: “Refuse to believe next week is the end”

Fans will have to wait until next week to find out what happens as the BBC drama comes to an end after three series.

One viewer tweeted: “I'm worried for the last episode of #HappyValley many possible outcomes to think about for the next 7 days and too many questions to be answered in the final 70 min episode”