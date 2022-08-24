Vue and BFI Presents bring new and diverse content to the big screen this summer

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forming part of an ongoing programme of diverse and creative content screening at every Vue across the UK, a wide range of curation and collaborations with talent from within the film industry is being hosted in tandem with BFI.

Highly recommended features dropping over summer mark only the start of even more content to be announced at a later date.

Recently BFI: Queen of Glory arrived on the big screen. A Ghanaian-American inherits a small Christian bookstore from her passing mother, just as she is set to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. Grappling with a life lived across two different cultures, this hilarious and touching film is a must-see that explores the journey through life.

From Wednesday 14 September, following sold out screenings at BFI Flare, BFI: In from the Side arrives at Vue, exploring life on and off the pitch at a gay rugby club. Newcomer, Mark, is drawn to seasoned first team player, Warren, and an ensuing romantic affair tests team spirit, loyalties and camaraderie in this story of forbidden love and finding your tribe.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to give creative content like this a space to be seen by the many at Vue. It’s about both giving diverse and creative content a platform to thrive on through our venues across the country as well as delivering even more films for film-lovers to Get Lost in.

“These features come highly recommended and give people even more films to escape to this summer, amongst a list of very exciting blockbusters.”

The BFI is a cultural charity and the UK’s lead organisation for film and the moving image. Its mission is to use film to help connect audiences, understand each other better and deepen their knowledge and understanding. The BFI shares the stories of yesterday, searches for the stories of today, and shapes the stories of tomorrow.