Vue in Halifax celebrates the best the big screen has to offer this National Cinema Day with £3 tickets
To mark National Cinema Day on Saturday September 3, Vue in Halifax is inviting film fans to enjoy the best seats, screen, and brilliant sound of the big screen experience, for £3 per ticket.
Vue will be offering this special event price to mark the national celebration, which will be valid for all the latest big screen blockbusters, family favourites and big screen entertainment screenings taking place throughout the day.
Vue will be showcasing the latest releases including the sky-high perils of Fall, a new thriller about two best friends stuck in a dangerously high situation, as well as some other of the summer’s greatest hits including sci-fi chiller Nope and Idris Elba’s wild tale Beast.
Recent family favourites will also be available for film fans of any age to enjoy including animated adventures with the DC League of SuperPets and Minions: Rise of Gru.
Cinematic classics, both old and new, will also return to the big screen to celebrate National Cinema Day. Relive some all-time sci-fi greats such as E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan or even the beginning of Daniel Craig-era James Bond in Casino Royale.
Marvel favourite Spider-Man is also swinging back onto the big screen with No Way Home (The More Fun Version) featuring additional scenes exclusive to this new release. Customers will also have one more chance to catch Tom Cruise in the biggest film of the year so far, Top Gun: Maverick.
Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK and Ireland said: “National Cinema Day is a fantastic celebration of the unique experience a visit to the big screen can provide, and we are proud to be a part of it. There’s no other way to completely immerse yourself in brilliant stories than on the big screen.
“With all tickets all day at just £3, we invite everyone in Halifax on Saturday, September 3 to visit us to enjoy the very best of recent blockbusters and legendary classics that we have on offer.”
National Cinema Day is an annual event across the UK which celebrates UK cinema and cinema-going, the country’s most popular out-of-home leisure activity.
Tickets are available now at www.myvue.com.