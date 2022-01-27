WATCH: Emilia Clarke films scene for Marvel series outside The Piece Hall

The star is in Halifax filming for the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, which has been filming at The Piece Hall this week.

Outside the historic venue there were a group of men dressed as what looks like soldiers or riot police as well as a number of other extras.

Emilia joins Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ben Mendelsohn in the Disney+ series, which is also said to star Olivia Coleman.

Filming has been taking place across Halifax this week at various locations including Dean Clough and King Cross Street in the town centre.

Have you spotted the stars in Halifax? Send us your pictures and videos to [email protected]