WATCH: Sarah Lancashire spotted back in Halifax filming BBC's Happy Valley

As this video, captured by Miia Polso of Miia Polso Photography (www.facebook.com/miiapolsophotography) shows, the famous actress and other members of cast and crew were in Boothtown this morning.

They are understood to have been on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road - the same street where they were spotted filming last month.

The third series of the Sally Wainwright drama will be its last and is set to film across Calderdale and West Yorkshire over the next few months.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Lancashire has been spotted in Halifax this morning filming for Happy Valley

The previous two series have focused mainly on the Calder Valley with Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge playing a key role.

According to a synopsis the series will be as follows: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.