News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

WATCH: The Gallows Pole trailer shows what's in store for viewers in drama on Cragg Vale Coiners

The trailer for Shane Meadows’ three-part series The Gallows Pole has been released.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The series will premiere on May 31 on BBC Two, with all episodes available immediately on BBC iPlayer from the same date.

Based on the book by Benjamin Myers, Shane Meadows fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set in the moorland hills of 18th Century Yorkshire, the drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley played by Michael Socha as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history.

Most Popular
Read More
Read more: Author of the book that inspired new BBC series The Gallows Pole talk...
Related topics:Cragg Vale CoinersShane MeadowsBBC TwoYorkshire