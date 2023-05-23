WATCH: The Gallows Pole trailer shows what's in store for viewers in drama on Cragg Vale Coiners
The trailer for Shane Meadows’ three-part series The Gallows Pole has been released.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
The series will premiere on May 31 on BBC Two, with all episodes available immediately on BBC iPlayer from the same date.
Based on the book by Benjamin Myers, Shane Meadows fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.
Set in the moorland hills of 18th Century Yorkshire, the drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley played by Michael Socha as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history.