Watch the moment a Halifax schoolgirl, who is blind and neurodiverse, wow crowds in Leeds on Channel 4's The Piano

A blind and neurodiverse Halifax student has wowed crowds in Leeds station and on social media with a piano performance on a new Channel 4 TV show.

By Abigail Kellett
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:24pm

Lucy, 13, will appear on Channel 4’s The Piano this week giving an incredible performance of Chopin's Opus 9 Number 1.

The series sees people of all ages and levels of performing experience step up to pianos in train stations across the country.

The performers are secretly watched by Lang Lang, who is widely regarded as the greatest classical pianist of the modern era, and platinum selling pop superstar Mika, who will decide which of them will be invited to perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

The final will bring together four amazing pianists – one from each train station – at The Royal Festival Hall, where they will showcase their talent in solo performances in front of an audience of thousands.

The next episode will focus on Leeds Train Station and sees Lucy, a 13 year-old who is blind and neurodiverse, wow the crowds by playing a highly-complex Chopin piece.

In the clip released by Channel 4, which has more than 3.6 million views on Twitter, the student from Ravenscliffe High School in Halifax leaves Mika and Lang Lang speechless with her performance.

Lang Lang says: “How does she study? This is incredible. Beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Lucy performing at Leeds Station. Picture: Channel 4

“She was basically turning a tuned percussion instrument into a breathing living vocal. instrument. And it took a 13 year old girl to show us how to do that,” Mika adds.

Ravenscliffe High School said: “Well done Lucy, we are so proud of you!”

The Piano continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday (February 22)

Lucy sat playing piano in Leeds station. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions
Performers that played at Leeds Station. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions
