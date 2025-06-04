Filming has been taking place in Halifax today.

A crew is understood to have been at The Shay stadium, at Shay Syke, making a TV advert.

It is not known what the advertisement is for.

A car park off Hunger Hill was closed to the public so that the crew’s vehicles could park there and a catering van for the crew could be set up.

Halifax has become a hotspot filming location, with a host of shows and films being made here including Happy Valley and Secret Invasion.