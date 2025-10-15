Filming shut a street in a Calderdale town centre today– and there are rumours it could be for a Hollywood blockbuster.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albert Street in Hebden Bridge has been closed so that filming can take place.

Speculation about what the crew are there for is rife, with the strongest talk being of a new Danny Boyle film with hotshot English actor Jack O’Connell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The movie is understood to be Ink – a film adaptation of a play about Rupert Murdoch's rise to power at The Sun newspaper starring Guy Pearce and Jack O’Connell.

Danny Boyle.

Letters were given to traders in the area which included a warning that a drone was to be used.

It is also understood one of the scenes being filmed involves a car being driven around – hence the need to shut the road.

The Courier understands the crew will be in another part of Calderdale tomorrow before moving on to another area of West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albert Street was also a key location for Sally Wainwright’s latest project Riot Women, with several scenes filmed in and around The Albert pub.

The first episode was shown on BBC1 on Sunday, October 12 and the whole series is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Last week, people flocked to Hebden Bridge Picture House for a special screening of the first Riot Women episode with Sally Wainwright and several of the show’s stars.