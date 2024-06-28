What is being filmed in Hebden Bridge: Exciting cast update for Sally Wainwright's new drama Riot Women as it starts filming in Calderdale
Who will be in the new show Riot Women has not yet been officially announced but Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in Halifax says one of the drama’s stars has been staying with them.
Anne Reid – who also starred in Sally’s huge hit Last Tango in Halifax – is one of the actresses chosen to be part of Riot Women, the hotel has posted.
It said: “So lovely to welcome a friend of Holdsworth House back to the hotel this week.
"The magnificent Anne Reid has been filming Sally Wainwright's latest sure-to-be-a-hit BBC comedy-drama, Riot Women, in Calderdale.”
And Holdsworth House also revealed some of the other cast members who it says have been spotted filming – Tamsin Greig, who starred in Friday Night Dinner and Green Wing, and West End musical star Melanie la Barrie.
As reported by the Courier, the Riot Women cast and crew arrived in Calderdale last week, setting up a base at Mytholmroyd Community Centre until July 2 and between July 4 and July 7.
They were in Hebden Bridge town centre for much of Wednesday, including filming at The Shoulder of Mutton and Coin.
Riot Women is Sally Wainwright’s latest drama and follows the massive success of Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack – all also filmed and based in Calderdale.
Set in Hebden Bridge, the show centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.
