What people thought of Happy Valley season three: BBC drama returned to our screens for final outing

The popular show, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of a police sergeant in the Calder Valley and is popular both here in the UK and across the world.

The drama was back with a bang on New Year’s Day and Halifax Courier readers took to social media to share their thoughts on the first episode.

Coralena Kemp said: “Loved it, wish you could stream all episodes hate having to wait a week.”

Joyce Gothard said: “What can’t you like about our Valley,true Yorkshire folk, what you see is what you get, true grit, beautiful scenary, and great actors, we are truly blessed in Yorkshire we've got it all, filming is the norm now, round our area, couldn't pick anywhere better.”

On Facebook, Leanne Cole wrote: “Not disappointed yet again as if we have to wait a week to see the next one”

"Gripping stuff but with a bit of comedy aswell. Sarah Lancashire is brilliant,” said Linda Jowett.

Joy Garratt said: “Beautiful scenery but it does make us look a bit grim!”

"I wanted to watch the whole series in one sitting!! Loved it,” wrote Sharon Roe on Facebook.

Andrea Turpin said: “Loved the new “Yorkshire police station at swimming pool. The stairs up to spectator at the pool are still the same 40 years ago”

Sue Moore wrote: “Loved it. They’d fixed the stairs inside the old swimming baths and the door leading to dean clough was funny”

Happy Valley continues on BBC One next Sunday at 9pm