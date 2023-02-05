What people thought of Happy Valley season three finale: BBC drama ends with a dramatic extended episode

After six weeks of gripping television, the third and final series of BBC drama Happy Valley has come to an end.

The popular show, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of a police sergeant in the Calder Valley.

The series came to an end last night and viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the final episode.

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point

Liam Calland tweeted: “I think #HappyValley will be Sally’s best ever work & be hard to beat. Great TV isn’t dead & still has the power of those Watercooler moments. Dropping a weekly Ep really worked for this Series. Well done @Calderdale playing a key part as a Character with all the locations.”

@MagicLaura said: “Happy Valley. Wow. That wasn’t the ending I was expecting, but it was phenomenal”

Mimi Donaldson said: “Well no one guessed that, did they. Bravo. Superb ending.”

@dancingmoira said: “Couldn’t have written a better more perfect ending - Sarah Lancashire deserves every award going”

boydhilton said: “So… #HappyValley. Talk about sticking the landing. When a TV drama masterpiece like this gets the ending it deserves, there’s nothing better.”

Jules said: “Brilliant last episode. Brilliant series. Loved every minute of it. Well done to everyone involved”

Although many have praised the final episode some people were still left wanting more:

Lauren Webster said: “Anyone else slightly disappointed at the finale of #HappyValley still a great show but I’ve still got questions!!!!!”

Lisa Braund said: “#HappyValley well that was a huge disappointment. Loved the series but that was the worst episode. Shame”

