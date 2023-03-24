The Happy Valley panel which was due to take place earlier this month but had to be rescheduled because of heavy snow will now take place on Friday, April 14.

The venue will be the same – Trinity Sixth Form Academy in Halifax town centre.

The event, originally planned to celebrate International Women’s Day, has been organised by Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch and she will be joined by Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard, police advisor to the show Lisa Farrand, and MP Jess Phillips.

The Happy Valley Cast and crew in Boothtown. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Mollie starred as Joanna Hepworth in Series 3 of Sally Wainwright’s hugely successful BBC show, whilst Lisa is a former West Yorkshire Police officer who acted as the show's police advisor teaching Catherine Cawood everything she knows.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Calderdale WomenCentre.

