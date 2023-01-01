When is Happy Valley on TV? Series three of BBC drama airs on BBC One tonight

The show, created by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire and will be the third and final series.

The plot of the series will see Catherine discovering the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE) Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/AMC/Matt Squire

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.Series two of the drama attracted an average audience of 9.3 million.

The first episode of the final series of Happy Valley airs tonight (Sunday) on BBC One at 9pm.