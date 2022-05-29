Here are some of the locations used in the latest sreies of the BBC/HBO show.
1. Shibden Hall
Some may call this the star of the show, Shibden Hall in Halifax played a big part in the series. The ancestral home of Anne Lister, the real historic landmark was used in the programme both inside and out.
2. Shaw Lodge Mills
The historic Shaw Lodge Mills in Halifax was used during the third episode of the second series as Anne Lister flew down the streets in her carriage.
Photo: Google Street View
3. The Piece Hall
The Halifax landmark was transformed for a 19th century political scene in the fourth episode of the latest series.
Photo: BBC
4. Paris Gates
Suranne Jones as Anne Lister could be seen walking along the road down to the Shears Inn at Paris Gates in Halifax during one of the episodes.
Photo: BBC