The venue on Holme Street says it condemns the host country Qatar’s of LGBTQ Plus people and human rights abuses.

As such, it will not be showing any of the games.

The Trades Club posted: “The Trades Club has taken the decision not to screen the 2022 World Cup from Qatar and we stand with a growing number of venues and organisations in condemning the host country’s treatment of LGBTQ Plus people and human rights abuses.

England's manager Gareth Southgate (Getty Images)

"The Trades Club remains committed to providing a safe space for all communities where everyone is welcome.”

England’s first game takes place today (Monday) at 1pm against Iran.

The captains of nine countries, including Harry Kane for England, had planned to wear a OneLove armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion.

But this morning, Football Associations have said the players will not wear the bands because of the threat of players being booked.