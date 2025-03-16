Young actor who starred in two Halifax TV shows joins Happy Valley star in new ITV drama Protection

A young actor who has starred in two TV series based in Halifax is set to take on her most challenging role to date in the new ITV drama, Protection.

Thirteen-year-old Tilly Kaye from Leeds stars alongside Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) and Katherine Kelly (The Long Shadow) in the gritty crime drama.

Protection follows a witness protection officer who finds herself at the heart of a dangerous breach and vows to uncover the source of corruption within her unit.

Tilly Kaye as Amy McLennan. Picture: NEW PICTURES productions/ITV/Thomas Wood

Tilly’s breakthrough came when she landed the title role of Biff in CBeebies Biff & Chip, based on the beloved children’s books.

Tilly’s recent work includes playing Calamity in the Sally Wainwright hit-series Last Tango in Halifax for the BBC as well as Amy Sowden in Gentleman Jack for HBO/BBC.

Tilly said: “Working on protection was such an incredible experience.

"Acting amongst such a talented cast and crew and shooting emotional scenes was challenging but a great learning process.

"I made some great memories.”

The young star is one of many children and young people represented by Articulate Agency being cast in high profile roles.

The acting agency has its headquarters in West Yorkshire.

Stacey Burrows, founder of Articulate Agency, said: “Tilly is phenomenal and incredibly prolific at such a young age, but this role is truly groundbreaking for her.

"The gripping, high-stakes thriller pushes Tilly’s acting skills to new heights in a role that takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster.

"Protection showcases a whole new side of Tilly, proving she has the range and talent to take on complex, emotionally demanding performances.”

Protection airs on Sunday at 9pm with all episodes available on ITVX.