First ever Little Movers Halifax New Year's Eve Party 2024

Little Movers Halifax are holding their FIRST every NYE Party at Little Humans Play Company

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday, December 31.

I am so excited to announce our first ever New Year's Eve Party at Little Humans Play Company in Sowerby Bridge!

I know that after having children our New Year's Eve is never quite the same and our children often miss out. If you're anything like me you miss the countdown and wake up when the fireworks set off!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Movers Halifax First Ever NYE Party

So why not join us for a special NYE class where we can countdown to midnight together, dance together and have a good old Party to celebrate the end of 2024!

Baby Movers - Birth to crawling - £8 per ticket, Little Movers - Walking to 8 years - £10 per ticket.

(Older siblings are welcome to join) A full 50% off for any siblings and adults come free.

A photo booth will also be in use for you to grab some great photos before or after the session.

Numbers will be limited so if you want to join us make sure to book today!https://tinyurl.com/LittleMoversHalifax