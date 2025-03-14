Free fun for the family at Boothtown Family Hub on March 20th
There’s no need to book, you can just turn up on the day. If you’d like to though you can RSVP via our event page: https://fb.me/e/7wlbG20G4
What to Expect:
The day will be packed with activities designed for children of all ages. From messy play to a mini disco, there’s no shortage of fun at this family-friendly event. Here’s a full breakdown of the exciting things we have planned:
9:15 AM – 10:45 AM: Stay & Play
Start the day with a mix of messy play, parachute games, sensory activities, and face painting. Suitable for children aged 0-5 years old.
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Arts & Crafts
Let your creativity flow with arts and crafts activities. Plus, don’t miss the chance for a fun face painting session.
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Make Your Own Mini Pizzas
Make your very own mini pizzas! A fun activity that ends with a delicious treat.
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Meet the Animals
Kids will love getting up close and personal with some friendly animals. There’s also a chance to create badges, do more arts and crafts, and enjoy more face painting.
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Mini Disco
To finish the day, join in the fun with our mini disco! This is suitable for children up to 8 years old. It’s time to dance, have fun, and let loose.
This event is the perfect way to spend quality time with your family while exploring what Boothtown Family Hub has to offer. With free entry and no prior registration required, it’s a great opportunity to meet other families, get creative, and enjoy some light-hearted fun.
The Boothtown Family Hub team wanted to show the local community and families the wonderful space they have and the kind of fun activities you can do there. It’s a perfect day to sample what the Hub has to offer whilst also getting some wonderful one off events as well!
Why Join Us?
Free activities all day long, making it an affordable family outing.A variety of activities that cater to a variety of children!An opportunity to connect with local families and discover what Boothtown Family Hub is all about.About Boothtown Family Hub:
Boothtown Family Hub is committed to providing local families with a supportive, welcoming environment to help children and parents thrive. We offer a wide range of services and activities designed to support families in their parenting journey, encourage creativity, and promote social connections within the community.
Whether you’re a regular visitor or new to the area, we’re excited to open our doors for this special event. We look forward to welcoming you to the Hub!
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 20th March
Time: 9:15 AM to 4:30 PM
Location: Boothtown Family Hub, Rawson Street North, Boothtown, Halifax, HX3 6PU
For more information, please visit Boothtown Family Hub on Facebook or contact us directly: [email protected]
We can’t wait to see you there!