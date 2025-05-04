Fresh start for Hebden Bridge Junior Band

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebden Bridge Junior Band were delighted to move into Hope Chapel this week for their weekly Thursday evening rehearsals. They hope that the central location in Hebden Bridge will help to attract new or returning players and that passers by will enjoy the music too!

Hebden Bridge Junior Band has members from 7-19 years old and has been running continuously for over 50 years. It has a regular presence at local annual events such as Christmas Lights switch on and Christmas Eve Carols in St George’s Square. However,

maintaining regular practice through Covid was challenging for the band.

"It is really important for us to attract new players" says Musical Director, Steve Robson.

Hebden Bridge Junior Band outside Hope Chapel

"We're using this as fresh start to bring new musicians into band. We play a range of songs, not just traditional brass music, and perform popular well known tunes that appeal to younger audiences. Our young people have lots of fun and make new friends too. We perform local concerts and arrange regular tours and trips."

Graham Mynott, Executive Director of Hebden Bridge Community Association said, "We are delighted to be hosting Hebden Bridge Junior Band at Hope Chapel. We think this can be a wonderful new long-term base for the Band after so much upheaval in recent times. The Community Association has been looking after Hope Chapel since May 2024 and hopes to complete a long-lease agreement in the next few months with the Church."

Please contact: [email protected] if you want more information or pop down to see us during rehearsal 4pm-7pm on Thursday evenings.