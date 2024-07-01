From liquorice to liquor, discover unique food and drink in the Wakefield District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get your teeth into something different this summer and check out the plentiful food and drink scene that gained Wakefield its title as the ‘Merrie City’.

With a host of unique food-focused celebrations and enviable local produce, as the district continues its yearlong celebration of culture with Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, there’s never been a better time to get a taste of what Wakefield is serving up.

Sweet festivities

Famed for its Rhubarb Festival which takes place each February, Wakefield loves a quirky food festival! And if one crazy celebration of food wasn’t enough, July 14th also marks the Pontefract Liquorice Festival. Sponsored by HARIBO, kids and grown-ups love this sweet-themed festival, celebrating Pontefract’s historic liquorice links.

Liquorice Festival

Enjoy delicious street food at the speciality market, filled with ‘allsorts’ of locally made liquorice flavoured products. This year’s festival features the return of the much-loved HARIBO-themed parade which will take place at 11:30am and 2:30pm in Corn Market and 1:30pm at Pontefract Castle. Plus, kids will love the all-new kids’ zone on Cornmarket featuring exciting workshops, face painting and crafts.

Unmissable markets

It’s not just on special occasions that the district celebrates its delicious foodie offering. Every third Friday and Saturday of alternating months, Wakefield hosts its Peddler Market, one of the country’s leading street food events, synonymous with award-winning cuisine, independent craft drinks and live music. Held at Wakefield’s Tileyard North, the market is the place to be if you’re feeling a food-filled weekend with the next one set for Friday 16th and Saturday 17th of August.

Plus, with traditional market towns across the district, why not explore further? Check out Ossett Market every Tuesday and Friday or swing by Pontefract’s indoor and outdoor markets for freshly handmade produce, open six days a week. Or if you’re looking for foodie delights this August bank holiday weekend, check out the Continental Street Food Market, which will see Carlton Street in Castleford come alive with irresistible aromas and flavours of over 25 different street food vendors, open from 10am to 6pm from Friday 23rd to Monday 26th August.

Global food in the heart of the city

Home to countless independent restaurants, Wakefield offers a wide variety of global food options. Enjoy vegan-friendly gluten-free options at Corarima and experience the sensational authentic taste of Abyssinia from the restaurant’s West Yorkshire home. Inside Wakefield’s Trinity Walk shopping centre, there’s also Portuguese-inspired Casa Per Peri which boasts dishes designed and prepared by MasterChef competitor and international award-winning Chef Bobby Geetha.

And why not check out incredible contemporary Thai and Vietnamese cuisine at Tet? Located in the heart of Wakefield, Tet offers exquisite flavours using only the finest ingredients and from its dark, moody lighting to the flowering blossom trees, Tet has décor to rival some of the best-looking restaurants in Leeds and Manchester.

Delightful drinks

From coffee beans, hand roasted to order at Queens Mill roastery, to expertly distilled spirits at Forged Spirits Distillery and a freshly pulled pint from Ossett Brewery, Wakefield is a proud producer of top-quality drinks enjoyed nationwide. You can watch the magic happen for yourself and enjoy the freshest pints possible during an Ossett Brewery tour and tasting experience.

Or if spirits are more to your taste, enjoy a tour of Forged Spirit’s home at Tileyard North where Gary (Forged‘s founder and distiller) will talk you through the Forged Spirits journey and how they make gin, vodka and rum. And of course, you’ll get to enjoy a variety of drinks from the range. Bookable online, what better way to wash down the delights of the ‘Merrie City’!

Feeding community spirit

And it’s not all eating out and café culture, Wakefield’s passion for food runs deep within the community and shines bright in many local initiatives as part of the district’s yearlong programme of celebrations. Our Year 2024’s Nurture and Nourish activity brings people together through a shared love of food at events including The Big Family Picnic at Pontefract Castle on July 14.

