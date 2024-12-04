Full celebrity line-up announced for Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour 2025

The full line-up of celebrities for next year’s highly anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour are announced today.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Jamie Borthwick; broadcaster, presenter and opera singer Wynne Evans; singer, TV presenter and author JB Gill; and model and TV personality Tasha Ghouri will hit the road in January 2025 for 30 sparkle-filled shows around the country.

This FAB-U-LOUS foursome will be joining the previously announced Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas; actress Sarah Hadland; and actor and singer Shayne Ward. All seven celebrities, are part of the current BBC smash hit Saturday and Sunday night show and will don their dancing shoes to dazzle arena audiences up and down the UK with all the glitz and glamour of this supersized live tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And not forgetting the legendary Strictly Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and for the first time ever on the tour, Motsi Mabuse. Plus, from It Takes Two, the sensational Janette Manrara who returns to host the tour once again.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Utilita Arena Sheffield January 2025

Jamie Borthwick said: “Strictly is magic and I had a ball on the TV show – so I’m delighted to be hitting the road next year and getting the opportunity to perform in arenas all over the UK.”

Wynne Evans said: "I couldn’t be more excited to join the other celebrities on the 2025 tour - it will be great to put my dancing shoes back on. I might get to sing again and you never know that may even let me win!"

Tasha Ghouri said: “I can’t believe I’m going to be performing in arenas – it’s a real pinch me moment and an amazing way to continue this journey, I’ve loved it so much. I’m so happy that all the shows on the tour are going to be BSL signed. It’s really important to me that everyone feels represented and included and I hope everyone, including the amazing people who have supported me from the deaf community, come along and watch. It’s going to be incredible!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JB Gill said: “I’ve loved dancing on Strictly, so I’m thrilled to be going on the live tour. It’ll be fun being back at some of the venues I’ve played with JLS and I can’t wait for all the fans of the show to come out and see us dance for them live! It’s going to be amazing!”

The show comes to Sheffield for two performances on January 21, 2025 with tickets now on sale from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk. Stay tuned to find out later this month the names of professional dancers joining the celebrities on tour.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour celebrates all the joy of the TV series, showcasing the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is synonymous with – providing audiences of all ages up and down the country the opportunity to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage in their hometown or city.

Not only are the arena audiences treated to the spectacular roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will of course provide their invaluable wisdom, advice, and scores at each performance - we couldn’t stop them if we tried - but the ultimate power lies with the audience. A text for their favourite couple is all it takes; their votes will decide who wins!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Tickets for Utilita Arena Sheffield on January 21, 2025 2.30pm & 7.30pm are now available from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk