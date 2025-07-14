Fundraising at The Next Step Trust

The Next Step Trust is a charity and not for profit organisation established in 2006 for adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities, complex health needs and autism. We offer Day Services and a Respite Provision, starting with three Next Steppers, we have since expanded to provide our day services across three different bases, one of which hosts our own Hydrotherapy Pool. We have been fortunate to be recognised over the last 18 years with various awards and nominations and continue to lead the way on supporting individuals with profound and complex needs in living fulfilling live

We are currently fundraising for a rebound facility and a garden of memories with a wheelchair accessible swing, the total we have estimated we need to raise is £65,000 for the rebound facility and £25,000 for the garden of memories and swing. The next steppers and staff have thrown themselves into ways they can get involved. So far we have successfully completed our triathlon and everyone The next steppers and staff have done amazing and gone above and beyond our goal. We originally expected to reach a combined total of 66 miles and our finishing total was 184.48 miles!

We have a number of staff members taking on the 3 peak challenge in September and we are organising a Charity ball we have named "Glitz, Glam and giving" on October the 10th, where we can all get dressed up and enjoy a three course meal, entertainment, raffle and prizes to be won on the night. Leading up to to this event we are holding lots of unique individual prizes which include a hot air balloon ride for two, This seasons Manchester united signed shirt (framed) a signed England cricket bat and ball signed by Moeen Ali and many many more.

A local gym called "Physique gym" recently completed a charity spin-a-thon where participants took part in the 6 hour event. We were honoured to be one of their two chosen charity's and they raised a total of £5,695 which will be an amazing contribution towards our fundraising goal.

Can you help?

We are currently looking for local businesses that would like to get involved in our fundraising gaols by either sponsoring our "Glitz Glam and Giving" event or donating time/ skills or donations to support our projects, if you may be interested please get in touch by either phoning on 01422 330938 or email [email protected]