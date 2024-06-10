Gardeners open their gates for Open Gardens event
Eighteen gardeners will be opening their gates for the popular biennial Midgley Open Gardens event, with gardens of all shapes and sizes reflecting the individual style of their owners. A number of artists’ studios will also be open, displaying a range of arts and crafts.
This is a great opportunity to visit some of the gardening gems hidden away thoughout the village, many boasting stunning views of the Calder Valley and beyond. Visitors are assured of a warm welcome from the enthusiastic garden hosts, always ready to share ideas for gardening in this challenging Pennine landscape.
Refreshments will be served in some gardens and in the Community Room, and there will be plants for sale.
The event is organised by Midgley Community Forum, and proceeds will contribute to village funds. Forum member Anne Holdsworth said 'Midgley Open Gardens has become a popular and much anticipated fixture on the local gardening calendar, with visitors coming from all over Yorkshire and beyond. There will be lots to see, so get here early!' Gardens are open from 11.00am to 5.00pm. Tickets covering both days cost £5, available from Midgley shop and various gardens on the day. Accompanied children free.