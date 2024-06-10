Gardeners open their gates for Open Gardens event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garden lovers are invited to enjoy a wealth of gardens in Midgley, near Hebden Bridge this weekend, 15th and 16th June.

Eighteen gardeners will be opening their gates for the popular biennial Midgley Open Gardens event, with gardens of all shapes and sizes reflecting the individual style of their owners. A number of artists’ studios will also be open, displaying a range of arts and crafts.

This is a great opportunity to visit some of the gardening gems hidden away thoughout the village, many boasting stunning views of the Calder Valley and beyond. Visitors are assured of a warm welcome from the enthusiastic garden hosts, always ready to share ideas for gardening in this challenging Pennine landscape.

Refreshments will be served in some gardens and in the Community Room, and there will be plants for sale.

Many gardens feature stunning views