Get ready for the Halifax Agricultural Show! Here's what's on and how to join us!

There will be a whole variety of farm and domestic animals, crafts, vegetables and flowers. There will be show jumping, donkey rides, vintage vehicles and a traditional fun fair with carousel.

As always, there will be a large selection of cattle, sheep, light and heavy horses, cavies and mice. Food stands of all kinds will be on the showground, as well as stalls selling all manner of goods!

We will be having pigs again this year after a hiatus of around ten years. We've been lucky that Gavin Pawson decided to join our band of merry volunteers to run the Pig Section for us. Everyone involved in the organising and running of the Show are volunteers, who take time out of their normal working lives to put on a fantastic Show each year.

A selection of attractions at Halifax Agricultural Show

We have some amazing attractions including an educational Goat display, Punch and Judy, birds of prey, lamb national, West Yorkshire Fireband, terrier racing and Creature Ark where you can meet animals such as reptiles, mammals, insects and arachnids!

Our Committee of volunteers, led by Dan Beaumont, Chair, and Dianne Whittington, General Secretary, are working behind the scenes to book attractions and infrastructure to make sure everything is safe, educational and fun. The section secretaries are also planning their days, getting exhibitors, judges and rosettes at the ready.