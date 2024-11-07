Grease is the word! Join the sing-along at Rex Cinema in Elland to raise money for Healthy Minds

Calling all Grease fans. You're the ones that we want! Let's get warming up those voices for an electrifying, chill busting, sing-along!

Calderdale’s local mental health charity, Healthy Minds, is hosting a special fundraiser showing of Grease- featuring everyone’s favourite Grease songs.

The sing-along show is being held on Sunday, November 17th at 5 pm at the Rex Cinema in Elland, and will see participants enjoying raffles, refreshments, singing and a whole lot of laughter and fun!

The smash hit musical stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. The plot follows the lives of a group of high school students in the late 1950's, with a particular focus on the romance between good girl Sandy, a new student at Rydell High, and greaser Danny, the school’s cool and charismatic leader of the T-Birds.

Join in the mass chorus with classics such as 'You're The One That I Want', 'Summer Nights', 'We Go Together', 'Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee', and 'Greased Lightening'.

Everyone is encouraged to join in the party and sing-along to the film's songs.

Tickets are £10 each with all proceeds going to Healthy Minds. Tickets are available to purchase at The Rex Cinema and on their website, Healthy Minds office in Halifax, or online: https://healthy-minds.sumupstore.com/