Grease is the word! Join the sing-along at Rex Cinema in Elland to raise money for Healthy Minds
Calderdale’s local mental health charity, Healthy Minds, is hosting a special fundraiser showing of Grease- featuring everyone’s favourite Grease songs.
The sing-along show is being held on Sunday, November 17th at 5 pm at the Rex Cinema in Elland, and will see participants enjoying raffles, refreshments, singing and a whole lot of laughter and fun!
The smash hit musical stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. The plot follows the lives of a group of high school students in the late 1950's, with a particular focus on the romance between good girl Sandy, a new student at Rydell High, and greaser Danny, the school’s cool and charismatic leader of the T-Birds.
Join in the mass chorus with classics such as 'You're The One That I Want', 'Summer Nights', 'We Go Together', 'Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee', and 'Greased Lightening'.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the party and sing-along to the film's songs.
Tickets are £10 each with all proceeds going to Healthy Minds. Tickets are available to purchase at The Rex Cinema and on their website, Healthy Minds office in Halifax, or online: https://healthy-minds.sumupstore.com/