Halifax-based acclaimed spoken word artist Toria Garbutt launches EP with new band

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax-based Toria met renowned recording artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Barry Snaith - and Toria and The Inconsistents was born. Barry Snaith who has worked with global music recording artists – including Chrissie Hynde and The Ramones - leads on writing the music, whilst Toria concentrates on the lyrics.

When speaking about the launch of The Demo Tapes, Barry Snaith says, “ I want the music to reflect the honesty and dynamism of Toria’s words - it's pretty spontaneous and feral, so you can move to it too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are currently in rehearsals - and undertaking some guerrilla gigs across the country before we embark on our first tour.”

Toria Garbutt Live On Stage

Toria Garbutt, who has supported poet John Cooper Clarke on his national and international tours for over 7 years, believes this next stage in her career aligns with her passion for poetry, visual arts and music.

Garbutt, speaking about forming the band, says: “Performing with a band electrifies my poetry. The words take on a whole new life. I love performing against the tension of the music - it feels like a dance between my words and the rhythm.

“It’s been a long time since I performed for a music crowd, I can’t wait for the adrenaline rush.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toria also believes that the role of poets as social commentators is more important today, than ever before. She says, “Reviving the spirit of Riot Grrrl through our music, we want to advocate for social justice, activism and DIY culture. Poetry and music play crucial roles in nurturing our collective resilience, fostering unity, and cultivating a sense of belonging.”

Toria & The Inconsistents EP Album Cover

‘Powerful, accessible, intelligent, and musical. Just about all the things I love in a poet’- Professor Benjamin Zephaniah -

Toria Garbutt is kicking off a UK wide tour on March 24th - with some dates supporting John Cooper Clarke as part of his “Get Him While He’s Still Alive Tour”.

Current dates confirmed for the 2024 are –

24th March at The Lowry, Salford, Manchester (with John Cooper Clarke)

Toria & The Inconsistents EP Album Cover

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

29th March at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (with John Cooper Clarke)

31st March at The Lowry, Salford, Manchester (with John Cooper Clarke)

4th April at Leeds O2 Academy (with John Cooper Clarke)

7th April at Sheffield City Hall (with John Cooper Clarke)

11th April at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge.

25th April at The Lowry, Salford, Manchester (with John Cooper Clarke)