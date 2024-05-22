Halifax-based singer Claudia Neal set to wow competitors and spectators at Cragg Challenge 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Claudia (17), currently studying for her A-levels, has become a familiar face performing at venues across the region over the past year.
Her repertoire comprises a broad range of familiar classics and recent chart hits, all interpreted in Claudia’s unique style.
The Cragg Challenge were keen to secure Claudia for the event after witnessing her spellbinding performance at Craggfest last August. Claudia’s performance and voice are truly special.
So set your alarm, get down to the start finish/line at Royd’s Ices site on Cragg Road in Mytholmroyd and prepare to be stunned as she performs three remarkable fifteen-minute sets throughout the morning.
Details of Cragg Challenge running and cycling events and entry can be found via www.craggchallenge.co.uk. Links to JustGiving for Overgate Hospice and Cancer Research UK can also be found at this website.
Claudia can be seen performing at weekends across the region. In addition to supporting charity events, Claudia also takes regular bookings for private functions and weddings. Details of Claudia’s future engagements and booking via Facebook @ClaudiaMusicHalifax