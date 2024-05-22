Halifax-based singer Claudia Neal set to wow competitors and spectators at Cragg Challenge 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cragg Challenge, an established series of running and cycling events, makes its welcome return on Sunday 23rd June 2024 with a new twist. The event is honoured this year to present local singer, Claudia Neal. Claudia has generously volunteered to inspire competitors and entertain spectators in support of the charities Overgate Hospice and Cancer Research UK, which are close to her heart.

Claudia (17), currently studying for her A-levels, has become a familiar face performing at venues across the region over the past year.

Her repertoire comprises a broad range of familiar classics and recent chart hits, all interpreted in Claudia’s unique style.

The Cragg Challenge were keen to secure Claudia for the event after witnessing her spellbinding performance at Craggfest last August. Claudia’s performance and voice are truly special.

Claudia dazzles audiences across the region

So set your alarm, get down to the start finish/line at Royd’s Ices site on Cragg Road in Mytholmroyd and prepare to be stunned as she performs three remarkable fifteen-minute sets throughout the morning.

Details of Cragg Challenge running and cycling events and entry can be found via www.craggchallenge.co.uk. Links to JustGiving for Overgate Hospice and Cancer Research UK can also be found at this website.