Halifax Civic Trust - Spring lunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax Civic Trust is inviting their members old and new and members of the public to join them for lunch on Saturday March 1 at True North Dean Clough to celebrate their previous years achievements with an after lunch talk by Jeremy Hall Managing Director of Dean Clough.

The fixed price lunch takes place in the presence of the Mayor at True North at 1pm with a Halifax themed quiz and after lunch talk. The vent is a fund rasiing event for hct and bookings can be made online on the link below or by searching for Eventbrite and Halifax Civic Trust.