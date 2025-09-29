Halifax Gaming Bar to host exciting autumn of music and comedy

Halifax gaming bar Next Level, based in Dean Clough, has announced an exciting autumn programme of events - which are set to bring the best of music and comedy to the gaming bar and restaurant.

On Friday 3rd October, Guns N’ Yorkshire Roses, the number one tribute to the classic rock band, are performing at the bar at 7pm. This follows a string of popular rock tribute nights, with bands including Metallicish and Korn Again performing in the past, and more to be announced for later in the year. Entry is free, with no tickets required.

As part of the Halifax Comedy Festival, the bar and restaurant will also return to hosting regular comedy nights throughout October, with both professional and amateur comedians performing.

Each week, a group of up-and-coming comedians will compete with one another in a stand-up comedy competition, hoping to reach the grand finale at Halifax’s Victoria Theatre Green Room Bar on the closing night of the festival. Acts will be on stage from 7pm every Tuesday. Entry is free and there’s no booking required.

The bar is also hosting an Irish day on 18th October, which will see a live ceilidh band perform, a mini-Titanic exhibition including original artifacts and movie props, a family Irish quiz, and a two for £10 offer on Guinness all day!

These new events come off the back of a successful September for the bar, which saw the only UK replica of Johnny 5, the robot and star of 1980s sci-fi film Short Circuit, visit the bar for a meet and greet, and Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone lager made available on tap.

Director at Next Level, Alex Biggart said: “As the season turns, we’re really excited to be hosting such an exciting programme of events at Next Level this autumn. From comedy to music to gaming - there really is something for everyone, and of course we’ll be serving our full food menu to keep you going while you’re having fun. We can’t wait to welcome everyone down to the bar at Dean Clough!”

To find out more about Next Level and the exciting programme of events coming up throughout autumn and winter, visit www.nextlevel.bar