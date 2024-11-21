Halifax Heritage Tours in support of St Augustine's Centre
Meet a local guide for a fascinating walk through Halifax, discovering buildings and sites you may not have known about. Hear captivating stories from the Medieval, Georgian, and Victorian eras to modern times! Learn about the philanthropists and industrialists who shaped Halifax’s heritage and explore iconic listed buildings, including the Town Hall and the Piece Hall, which stand as testaments to their legacy.
Spaces are limited and fill up quickly, so be sure to book your soon. Visit the Halifax Heritage Tours CIC website to secure your tickets today.
Halifax Town Centre Taster Tour
Date: Tuesday 26th November
Time: 10:45am