Halifax Heritage Tours in support of St Augustine's Centre

Join Halifax Heritage Tours CIC for an engaging walking tour that celebrate the town’s vibrant history while supporting the vital services of St Augustine’s Centre. Led by enthusiastic volunteers, these tours are open to everyone, and every ticket sold directly contributes to the centre’s important work.

Meet a local guide for a fascinating walk through Halifax, discovering buildings and sites you may not have known about. Hear captivating stories from the Medieval, Georgian, and Victorian eras to modern times! Learn about the philanthropists and industrialists who shaped Halifax’s heritage and explore iconic listed buildings, including the Town Hall and the Piece Hall, which stand as testaments to their legacy.

Spaces are limited and fill up quickly, so be sure to book your soon. Visit the Halifax Heritage Tours CIC website to secure your tickets today.

Halifax Town Centre Taster Tour

Date: Tuesday 26th November

Time: 10:45am