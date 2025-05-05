Halifax Minster marks 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Minster will play its part in marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) as the nation comes together to honour and pay tribute to the Second World War generation from across the UK and Commonwealth.

The historic church will be the setting for three events to commemorate and celebrate this milestone; the first on VE Day itself – Thursday, May 8 at 1pm – when there will be an organ recital and special concert with words and images, performed by Sean Montgomery. Sean is one of the Minster's team of organists plus a regular deputy at other churches in West Yorkshire including Bradford Cathedral.

The event includes a hot and cold buffet lunch from 12.15pm, and music includes the RAF Fly Past by Henry Walford Davies and Spitfire Prelude & Fugue by William Walton.

Also on Thursday, at 6pm, the Minster’s bells will ring out across the town; the bellringing will be lead by Neil Murray.

Halifax MInster

Finally, on Saturday, May 10, the Minster will be the backdrop for a fantastic evening of music to celebrate VE Day, in aid of the Overgate Hospice 'Big Build' Appeal.

The event, organised by Halifax Calder Rotary Club, will feature performances by the Calderdale Big Band and vintage vocal trio, the Nightingales.

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster said: “VE Day reminds us of the past and those who gave their lives for the freedoms we have today, as well as providing a window of opportunity for communities to come together across this great island.

“It is also a time to remind ourselves of the legacy and responsibility we have to this generation, and to the rest of world, as members of the global village.”

For more information about the events and how to buy tickets, please call in at Halifax Minster’s shop or visit the website at: https://halifaxminster.org.uk