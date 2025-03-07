Happy Days UK Announces Active Calderdale as Sponsor for The Big 10 Walk

Happy Days UK is thrilled to announce Active Calderdale as the official sponsor for our upcoming Big 10 Walk – a 10-mile fundraising challenge through the stunning Calderdale countryside. Taking place 26th April, the event aims to raise vital funds to support people experiencing homelessness and crisis.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Active Calderdale’s support aligns perfectly with their latest campaign, ‘When We Move, We’re Stronger’, which encourages people to redefine physical activity and embrace movement in a way that works for them. The campaign highlights the wide-ranging benefits of movement – from improving physical and mental well-being to fostering social connections and achieving personal goals.

Happy Days is dedicated to addressing the pressing needs of our community. Our mission is to support and empower individuals who are homeless or in crisis to live independent and purposeful lives. We achieve this by providing safe accommodation, routine, healthy food, health clinics, and advice to bring about sustainable change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Big 10 Walk isn’t just about the miles—it’s about the shared experience, the conversations along the way, and the impact we can make together,” said Laura Whitham, Head of Events and Community at Happy Days UK. “Having Active Calderdale on board as a sponsor reinforces our belief that movement can be a powerful tool for change, both for individuals and for our community.”

The Big 10 Walk 2024

"We’re proud to support the Big 10 Walk as part of our ‘When We Move, We’re Stronger’ campaign. Being active is simply about moving in a way that works for you,” said Brogan Smith, Communications Officer at Active Calderdale. “Walking is a fantastic example; it’s free, accessible for many, and a great way to boost both physical and mental wellbeing, connect with others, or take time for yourself. That’s why we wholeheartedly support Happy Days UK, who continue to embed physical activity into their work, helping people across Calderdale build confidence, wellbeing, and achieve their personal goals through movement.” The Big 10 Walk is open to walkers of all abilities, whether taking part for fitness, friendship, or to support a cause close to their hearts. Every step helps Happy Days UK provide essential services to those in need, from emergency accommodation to long-term support programs. To sign up or learn more, visit www.happydaysuk.org/events/the-big-10-walk