Hebden Bridge Camera Club annual exhibition 2025
The Club usually meets at Hope Baptist Church, New Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8AD, every Wednesday evening at 7.45pm, from the beginning of September until the end of April. Some of these meetings are hybrid, with zoom as well as in-person. New members are always welcome. Please contact us through our website for details of a free trial of membership.
Each year the Club produces its own Hebden Bridge Calendar and the 2026 version will be available to be purchased locally. For more information, please visit https://hebdenbridgecc.co.uk/.