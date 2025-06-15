Hebden Bridge Camera Club annual exhibition 2025

This year’s exhibition will be taking place at the Town Hall, Hebden Bridge. The exhibition, which is a showcase for the work of all our members. It will open 10am-4pm from Saturday 23rd August to Saturday 30th August (closed on Sunday). There will be a wide variety of images, demonstrating different styles and techniques. Visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favourite images, which has proved to be so popular in previous years. The three winning images from last year’s exhibition will also be on display.

The Club usually meets at Hope Baptist Church, New Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8AD, every Wednesday evening at 7.45pm, from the beginning of September until the end of April. Some of these meetings are hybrid, with zoom as well as in-person. New members are always welcome. Please contact us through our website for details of a free trial of membership.

Each year the Club produces its own Hebden Bridge Calendar and the 2026 version will be available to be purchased locally. For more information, please visit https://hebdenbridgecc.co.uk/.