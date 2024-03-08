Heptonstall charity concert for survival international and medical aid for Palestinians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Member of ‘Waiting for Dawn’, Hilary Chadwick stated how the small singing group felt motivated to raise funds for these specific charities:

“The ongoing plight of the Palestinians people has been heightened dramatically in the last few months with the eruption of the full-blown war with Israel. Access to medical aid has become extremely restricted for the people of Palestine & MAP (Medical Aid for Palestinians) supply essential medical items to Gaza's hospitals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added, “Survival International support tribal people to defend their ancestral land rights. At a time of global climate crisis these people are still able live in harmony with the planet and their habitat; they are seen by many to hold possible answers to how we might learn once again to live in balance with nature. But as rainforests disappear, and lands are poisoned and mined for natural resources, these tribal peoples are pushed from their homes, often violently.”

Waiting for Dawn

Last year ‘Waiting for Dawn’ raised over £1000 for the ‘DEC Pakistan Flood Appeal’ and hope to have another successful outcome for this year’s event. In May they are organising another concert to support a local charity.

The show starts at 2.30pm prompt on Sunday March 24th, doors open 2.00pm, finishing at 4.30pm.

Octagonal Chapel, Northgate, Heptonstall HX7 7ND

Tickets are £7 & £5 concessions, advance reservation recommended via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/waiting-for-dawn-and-friends-tickets-822690769237

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waiting for Dawn’ formed in 2019 and are now a 7 piece acapella group that weave harmonies in a range of musical genres including folk, world music and pop songs, singing harmonies that will touch your heart

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) have been supporting the health & dignity of Palestinian communities living under occupation & as refugees. Initially set up in 1982 after the massacres in Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in Lebanon. https://www.map.org.uk/donate/donation-details/488?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA6KWvBhAREiwAFPZM7q-eNa3K2Q_aDd764KSHu2abLjlyKRJ9Lyy53mDL2FfPCW9ilA8-_BoC3lUQAvD_BwE