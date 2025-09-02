Heritage Open Day- Commonwealth War Graves
St. Thomas' Church Greetland will be open to visitors for the Heritage Open Day on September 20, 10.30am - 3.30pm.
Various archives and photographs relating to the area of Greetland & West Vale will be on show.
We are also lucky enough to have a representative from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission coming to give two short talks on the history and significance of these graves – we have eight in our churchyard.
The talks will be at 11.30am and 1.30pm.
The event is free. There are treasure trails for children, a guided walk at 12.15pm and refreshments available.