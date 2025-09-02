Heritage Open Day- Commonwealth War Graves

St. Thomas' Church Greetland will be open to visitors for the Heritage Open Day on September 20, 10.30am - 3.30pm.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Various archives and photographs relating to the area of Greetland & West Vale will be on show.

We are also lucky enough to have a representative from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission coming to give two short talks on the history and significance of these graves – we have eight in our churchyard.

The talks will be at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

The event is free. There are treasure trails for children, a guided walk at 12.15pm and refreshments available.