Heritage Open Day- Commonwealth War Graves

By Susan Thornton
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
St. Thomas' Church Greetland will be open to visitors for the Heritage Open Day on September 20, 10.30am - 3.30pm.

Various archives and photographs relating to the area of Greetland & West Vale will be on show.

Most Popular

We are also lucky enough to have a representative from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission coming to give two short talks on the history and significance of these graves – we have eight in our churchyard.

The talks will be at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

The event is free. There are treasure trails for children, a guided walk at 12.15pm and refreshments available.

Related topics:West ValeCommonwealth War Graves Commission
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice