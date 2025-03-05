High Sheriff to lead Halifax’s International Women’s Day Celebrations
Hosted by local artist collective Woven Warriors, this free event will take place at Halifax Central Library from 2-3.30 pm on Saturday 8 March and feature speeches, a discussion with notable local women, including former MP Holly Lynch and plenty of opportunity to ask questions.
Alongside the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, attendees will hear from a panel of leaders from charity, business and politics as they discuss the threads that bind them with other women and how they succeeded by building communities, helping them to overcome the challenges they have faced in their careers.
The event is being hosted by local artist Lucy Arden and writer Miranda Roszkowski, who set up the “Woven Warriors” project. The event is to coincide with the launch of the exhibition of a community tapestry at Central Library which will run throughout March.
More about Woven Warriors
Woven Warriors is a community tapestry and audio project, featuring weaving and stories by incredible female leaders from Calderdale and inspired by Halifax’s Doreen Pickles, mill worker and one of the country’s first female shop stewards.
Featuring work by educators, a former MP, several CEOs, musicians, artists and award-winning community workers, the tapestry aims to inspire future generations and celebrate our heritage as a hub of industry and creativity.
This is a free ticketed event, and Miranda and Lucy would be grateful if you could register in advance through the eventbrite link below https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/woven-together-stories-of-hope-strength-tickets-1243313968549?aff=ebdsshother
They will also be inviting people to join them for a drop in “Making Session” 11-1pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and contribute to a “woven story”. Miranda and Lucy will be on hand to support a relaxed making session, talk about Doreen Pickle’s life and the power of women coming together in a group. There will be a small loom for children to try their hand at weaving.
There will be refreshments available throughout the day.